Gym Rat or street cat? B-Town stars weigh in their options

Amit Sadh

On returning to the gym

I have been training at home throughout the lockdown and [hope] that gyms reopen so that we can work-out 'properly'. I might even camp outside so that I could be the first one to hit the gym. Whether we are in the gym, or outdoors, safety measures must be followed for everyone's benefit.

Training outdoors

I do take to running and cycling outdoors. Spending time exercising amid nature is great for the body and mind. If I find an outdoor gym, or a gym at the beach, I'll be the first to hit it. Unfortunately, there aren't many such facilities in Mumbai.

I've been practicing bodyweight training and have been using resistance bands to challenge myself. They keep me in shape. They may not prepare me to compete for the next Mr Olympia, but will help me retain strength.

If I need direction, Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit comes to my aid. She is a friend and among the most informed people, as far as scientific training is concerned. She trains me online.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

On returning to the gym

Having got accustomed to training indoors, I will call my trainer, Samir Jaura, home to train me. I don't want to use the machines at the gyms. I don't know if it is safe to return, so I'd rather train at home with the method I have developed over the past few months. Samir has been guiding me with my diet too, and ensures I have immunity-boosting foods.

Continuing training

Since I had to lose four kilos for my next film, and I knew a lockdown could be imposed, I had purchased the required equipment earlier in the year and set up a mini gym at home. I got a boxing

bag to simultaneously train for my action film. I prefer callisthenics and am also trained in Taekwondo. I enjoy doing free-hand exercises like pull-ups, and body-weight dips. I follow functional training. For the lower-body muscles, I essentially take to [plyometric] exercises, and kicks. It is the best that can be done in this situation.

Owing to limited physical activity during the lockdown, I have also reduced my carbohydrate intake. I consume only one chapati, and follow a vegetarian/vegan diet.

Mandira Bedi

On returning to the gym

I am not ready to go back to the gym just yet because it's not safe. I have found different ways of staying fit. Even though I don't know when gyms will begin functioning, I will stay away from them till a vaccine is approved.

Training outdoors

I walk or run at Pali Hill and may head out for two hours. Often, I do so at 2.30 pm which is [when the streets are less crowded]. When gyms were open, I would head to one at least five times in a week.

Retaining strength

I've purchased exercise balls, and also a trampoline recently. I gave it a shot since I like to introduce variation in my routine. It helps me stay on track. I have taken up a 365-day challenge, and have worked out without a break for 340 days. So, variety is important to keep me going. For cardiovascular work, I use my cross-trainer, or the cycle. Since I live in a three-storey house, I often run up and down the stairs.

Precautions when training outdoors

I wear a pair of glasses so that I can avoid touching my eyes. It's also easy to train in an N95 mask if you are taking to [less-intense regimens like] walking.

Sonu Sood

On returning to the gym

I would love to revisit my favourite place — the gym — when it reopens. I have been urging a few colleagues who work in the ministry to create some guidelines for gyms to resume functioning. Besides, it is also crucial to help the people who depend on it. When the lockdown was imposed, [gym owners] didn't have money to pay the rent. There should be guidelines to enable few people to train at a time. We have to be careful; sanitise ourselves more often, and practice social distancing, but I am looking forward to returning to the gym.

Training outdoors

Various training patterns can be followed. While you can do body-weight exercises like push-ups, cardiovascular work like running, or practicing a sport, are also good. Many people have also developed their own method as gyms have been inaccessible since three months.

I continue to train at home. I have a pair of dumbbells, and other equipment. [A] trainer comes [over] to train me. We've invented new forms of exercises with limited resources. I often train with my son [Ishant].

Precautions when outdoors

I wear gloves, masks, or shields, and I sanitise often. When I'm back, I immediately head for a [bath].

On resuming training

Reduce the intensity and duration of your routine, by 50 per cent. It's risky to resume training where you left off.

There is no specific answer to whether or not you must wear a mask. It works as a barrier, but also obstructs the flow of oxygen. Also, sweating can cause a collection of microbes on the mask, which can cause other issues. Ideally, when training on the streets, maintain physical distance. If it's difficult to do so, wear a mask, but lower the intensity of the workout. Consider three 'W's — Wear a mask, work out six feet apart and wash your hands.

Since we've been sitting for long hours, our posterior chain has been forced into a lengthening position; our anterior chain has shortened. So, when resuming training, postural imbalances need to be addressed first.

Dr. Vishwanath Prabhu is a life care consultant, movement specialist, behavioural science, blackroll education head (India), education director — ESA, author, educator, international presenter

Welcome to the gym

JGS owner Shalini Bhargava knows that her three-storey gym will enable her to welcome more members back than other facilities. "Even then, it will be fewer than we could accommodate before." She intends to convert her spacious terrace area into the free-weight section, given that it can accommodate more individuals, and facilitate ventilation. However, her popular group exercise classes may take a hit. "We usually have 30 people in it, but, while establishing social distancing norms, we can welcome only 10. So we will request susceptible members to avail our online classes, as they have been doing for three months."

