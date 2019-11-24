Gymnast Aly Raisman gets a cameo role in film, thanks to Twitter

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman didn't have to go searching for casting directors or agents to land a cameo role for the remake of the movie Charlie's Angels. But thanks to Twitter messages exchanged with director Elizabeth Banks, she agreed to be a part of the Hollywood film cast.

"She messaged me directly on Twitter and asked me to be in the movie, and obviously I said yes," said Raisman on the sidelines of the Time 100 Next event. "But it was so last-minute. She [Banks] asked me to come to LA to do a cameo. I dropped everything to be there. It was my first acting [assignment]," she added.

