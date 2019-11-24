MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Gymnast Aly Raisman gets a cameo role in film, thanks to Twitter

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 07:55 IST | A correspondent |

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman didn't have to go searching for casting directors or agents to land a cameo role for the remake of the movie Charlie's Angels.

Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman didn't have to go searching for casting directors or agents to land a cameo role for the remake of the movie Charlie's Angels. But thanks to Twitter messages exchanged with director Elizabeth Banks, she agreed to be a part of the Hollywood film cast.

"She messaged me directly on Twitter and asked me to be in the movie, and obviously I said yes," said Raisman on the sidelines of the Time 100 Next event. "But it was so last-minute. She [Banks] asked me to come to LA to do a cameo. I dropped everything to be there. It was my first acting [assignment]," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK