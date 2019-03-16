Gymnast Dipa Karmakar fails to qualify for balanced beam finals

other-sports

Dipa, 25, could only score 10.633 in her balanced beam routine to end at 20th among 25 competitors. She also got penalty points. Australia's Emma Nedov took the top spot in the qualification round with a total of 13.466 points

Dipa Karmakar

Baku (Azerbaijan): India's Dipa Karmakar yesterday failed to make it to the balanced beam finals as she finished a lowly 20th in the qualifying round of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup here.

Dipa, 25, could only score 10.633 in her balanced beam routine to end at 20th among 25 competitors. She also got penalty points. Australia's Emma Nedov took the top spot in the qualification round with a total of 13.466 points.

The top eight finishers qualify for the final round. Dipa will, however, compete in the final of her pet vault event on Saturday. The gymnast from Tripura, who had finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, secured the third spot in the qualifying round on Thursday to make it to today's finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates