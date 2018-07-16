H D Kumaraswamy: Swallowing the pain like Shiva who drank poison

The Congress and JD(S) had bitterly fought against each other for the May 12 assembly polls, but joined hands to form the government

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy gets emotional during the party function in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Reflecting strains in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said he was "not happy" being in the top post and was swallowing the pain like 'Vishakantha' (Lord Shiva), who drank poison. The Congress and JD(S) had bitterly fought against each other for the May 12 assembly polls, but joined hands to form the government.

"You are all happy that your elder or younger brother has become the chief minister, but I am not happy," an emotional Kumaraswamy said while addressing JD(S) workers at a function held by the party to felicitate him on Saturday. "I'm swallowing the pain like Vishakantha (Lord Shiva who drank poison to save the world)," he said. On seeing the chief minister wiping tears, the crowd shouted, "We are with you."

Kumaraswamy said that ahead of the state polls, he had asked the people to make him the CM to bring in a pro-people government that would solve the issues of the farmers, the poor and the needy, "but they did not show their trust in me". He said the people showered him with love and affection when he travelled across the state, but while voting forgot his party and candidates. Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara, however, sought to play down Kumaraswamy's statement.

"How can he say that...he must be definitely happy. A chief minister has to be happy always. If he is happy, we will all be happy," he told the media on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever