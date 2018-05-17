H D Kumaraswamy: Where are the Income Tax officials now?

"This attempt by the BJP to poach our legislators will backfire as there are people who are willing to leave the BJP to support us," he alleged. The JD-S and Congress together have the required majority to form the government, he said. The party's state president ruled out aligning with the BJP this time, to avoid hurting his father, former PM H D Deve Gowda.

"Our legislators have been offered Rs 100 crore and cabinet seats by the BJP in return for support. Where are the Income Tax officials now?" the former CM asked at a press conference. The JD-S leader named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for the offer as the BJP, he said, was desperate to form a government and deny the JD-S a chance to form a government with Congress backing.

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H D Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of offering '100 crore and cabinet posts to its newly elected legislators in a "desperate" attempt to form a government in Karnataka.

Uncertainty in K'taka affects markets

Uncertainty over govt-formation in K'taka suppressed the key Indian equity indices on Wednesday. As per market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in oil and gas and banking stocks. At 1.23 pm, the 50-scrip Nifty of the NSE was trading at 10,783.25. points.

Cong-JD(S) MLAs to sit on dharna

The MLAs and MPs of Congress and JD-S are likely to sit on a 'dharna' outside Raj Bhawan from Thursday. This statement comes hours after reports came in that 12 Congress MLAs were absent in the legislative meeting held earlier on Wednesday at the KPCC office.

'Governor's office being misused'

Criticising the Karnataka governor's decision to allow BJP form the government, the CPI(M) on Thursday accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading. In a statement, the Left party alleged that the constitutional office of the governor was being misused in the southern state.

'K'taka Guv acting as stooge of BJP'

The Congress launched a fusillade against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala after he invited the BJP to form the government in the state, dubbing him a 'stooge' of the NDA major and accusing him of 'encountering' Constitution at the behest of Prime Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Voices

N Santosh Hegde, retired SC judge

'No party has got any majority and the happenings thereafter... I am not very happy because many unconstitutional methods are being tried to cobble up majority'

Suresh Prabhu, Union minister

'In 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was called to be sworn as a Prime Minister when he was not having majority but he was leader of the single largest party. It is a precedent'

M Veerappa Moily, senior Congress leader

'He (the governor) has to work as the constitutional head (of the state) and not as an agent of the BJP'

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union law minister

'I completely deny all the baseless and unfounded allegations. I will not make any comment as far as the Karnataka government formation process is concerned, as this is solely in the discretion of the Rajyapalji (Governor)'

Prakash Javadekar, Union minister

'Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore figures are imaginary. The BJP is not doing anything'

