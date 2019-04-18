H DKumaraswamy hits back over 'buffalo' comment: Don't wax my face daily like Narendra Modi

national

HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he does not have the habit of "waxing" his face every day like Prime Minister Narendra Modi

HD Kumaraswamy

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Reacting sharply to the 'black buffalo' comment made by former BJP MLA Raju Kage, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he does not have the habit of "waxing" his face every day like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"These people (BJP) say even if I bathe 20 times a day my black buffalo colour will not go. Yes, I am not like your Modi who comes out every morning after waxing his face. I love to live with poor people and I do not wash hands after touching poor," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Earlier, Kage had said: "You say Prime Minister changes outfits again and again. Arre, he is fair and handsome, that's why he changes constantly. But even if you (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) bathe 100 times a day, you will remain a black buffalo."

Attacking Modi, Kumaraswamy asked: "Youths keep chanting pro-Modi slogans. What has he given to youngsters? Employment..? What has he given to villagers, why do we not have a good relationship with Pakistan?"

"How many leaders ruled India, all who have served the nation protected our country, not only Modi.. Modi will not come to power again," he asserted.

The Congress and JDS are together fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. As part of the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats and JDS eight out of 28 seats in the state.

14 Lok Sabha seats in South Karnataka will go to polls on April 18, while polling in the remaining seats will be held on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

