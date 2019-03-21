Haarsh Limbachiyaa agrees that he is riding on wife Bharti Singh's success

television

Haarsh Limbachiyaa is producing a reality show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which he is co-hosting with wife Bharti Singh and spoke about his wife's popularity

Haarsh Limbachiyaa with Bharti Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/haarshlimbachiyaa30

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who was seen with comedian-wife Bharti Singh on the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi credits his fame to wife Bharti Singh. The writer-husband feels there is nothing wrong in encashing upon his wife's name and fame. The husband-wife duo is co-hosting the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra together, which is produced by Limbachiyaa. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Haarsh spoke about this and said he is riding on her success.

Apparently, there are fans and a certain section of the audience that feels Haarsh Limbachiyaa is whatever he is today because of his wife, Bharti Singh. When he was asked about it by the entertainment portal, he agreed to it and said, "Well, I would like to say, they are quite right! I am what I am because of Bharti. And if I will not ride on her success, who would? She is my wife. And I don't see anything wrong in that."

Talking about this show, it has stunts filled with comedy and has participants from Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 9. Speaking further about the contestants' list, Haarsh also said, "Right now we definitely have Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants but we also plan to get more people. Recently Usha Nadkarni shot with us and we would also love to have Krushna (Abhishek) bhai. And most importantly, it is our goal to get Rohit Shetty on the show. Although we know if he comes, woh hum sabki band bajayenge (If Rohit Shetty comes, he will make our lives difficult)"

What is Khatra Khatra Khatra all about. Here's what he said, "Khatra Khatra Khatra is all about friendship. It is almost like having a picnic together. There is no stress over lines. It is less work and more fun. But yes, all of us have a hard time dealing with each other's pranks."

Bharti Singh married long-time boyfriend, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa on December 3, 2017.

Also Read: When Varun Dhawan effortlessly lifted Bharti Singh!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates