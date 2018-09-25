Haarsh Limbachiyaa down with dengue

television

At the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa, host Salman Khan had announced that the two will be part of the reality show. Did sickness keep them away?

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bigg Boss is back to entertain the audience with its 12th season. The makers of the reality show held a press conference in Goa with superstar host Salman Khan before the much-awaited reality show went on air! The theme of the show is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair) but with a twist. The pair need not necessarily be a husband and wife or a girlfriend and boyfriend. It can also be uncle-nephew, boss and servant and so on.

At the press conference, Salman Khan also introduced the first pair of Bigg Boss season 12 – Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti joked about money being the pivotal factor for them to join the reality show. But we didn't see the duo ever since the launch of the new season!

In fact, now, the news is, stand-up comedian Bharti Singh and writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been admitted to an Andheri hospital. The couple had been battling a fever, which has now being diagnosed as dengue.

Did sickness keep them away? Take care, Haarsh and Bharti!

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Bharti Singh says her life has changed a lot for the better after entering holy matrimony with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She heaps praise on her in-laws calling them loving, caring, broad-minded and truly understanding individuals. Bharti says she feels totally at ease with them as they even pamper her with great food and help her out a lot on a daily basis.

