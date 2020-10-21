Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati announces the release date of the adventure drama

Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat's Haathi Mere Saathi was all set for a release this year on April 2, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film now has a new release date and the same has been revealed.

Taking to social media to announce the upcoming film, he shared that the film would have a theatrical release. After a long year of no cinematic releases, this is really some exciting news.

Have a look right here:

Life begins and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !! pic.twitter.com/asCKo9MIB1 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020

We have seen Pulkit Samrat's versatility shine in all his films, and we are more than sure that the same will hold true for Haathi Mere Saathi, where he will be seen alongside South superstar Rana Daggubati.

A film about a very strong and relevant problem in today's world, the film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impacts the wildlife and the human population as well. Climate change, a very real problem that is slowly destroying the earth, and it is caused by these. An impactful movie, it is sure to move each and every member of its audience.

The motion poster for the film was just released, and the excitement for the early 2021 release is already brewing! We cannot wait to see Pulkit star alongside Rana in a movie with such a relevant social message.

