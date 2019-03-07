Hacked BJP website down since three days

national

While admitting that the site had experienced some sort of "transgression", Malviya said that the site was down due to a "technical glitch", not hacking.

The hacked website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was still down on Thursday after going into the "maintenance mode" on Tuesday morning.



On Wednesday, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the portal was likely to be up "by tonight or tomorrow.



While admitting that the site had experienced some sort of "transgression", Malviya said that the site was down due to a "technical glitch", not hacking.



"We are not filing an FIR with the police as the site is down only due to a technical glitch. We are trying to resolve the issue and hopefully it will be up by tonight or tomorrow," he said.



However, the BJP portal was still not up and the message on the website read: "We'll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We will be back online shortly!"



A French security researcher who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson and who published Aadhaar data leaks in the past, tweeted: "The official website of @BJP4India has been hacked. I guess they stole the database too".

