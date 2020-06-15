Had good conversation with Kerala CM about complaints from university students obliged to take exams

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that he had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about complaints from university students being obliged to take exams despite facing major challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Had a good conversation with CMO Kerala @vijayanPinarayi about a large number of complaints streaming in from students: university students being obliged to take exams despite major challenges,& schoolchildren asked to study online or by TV when many don't have basic facilities to do so," tweeted Tharoor on Sunday.

