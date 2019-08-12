Hail the legends

things-to-do

Khalsa College students to celebrate stalwarts of Indian cinema

Naushad Ali

Following the celebrations of Kaifi Azmi's centenary in the presence of Shabana Azmi and other members of the Azmi family in July last year, the Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) department of Guru Nanak Khalsa College is now set to celebrate the centenary of two notable stalwarts of Indian cinema, poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri and film music director Naushad Ali. Designed by Professor K Praveish Vishwanath Aiyar, the event is called Roohshad, and will showcase a commentary on the legacy they left behind.

In fact, they have already kick-started Shatabdi Shrinkhla, an event that celebrates their life and contribution to the world of cinema. "Our students are proactive in this endeavour," says Dr Davindarpal Kaur Bhasin, vice principal. The students have also shot a music video, under the direction of their star alumnus and Cannes Award winner Achyutanand Dwivedi, to pay tribute to the maestros. The event will include Paani a.live, a play on the water crisis confronting Maharashtra, with songs from Mother India, followed by a song and dance performance. Members of the stalwarts' families Rehmad Naushad, Andalib Sultanpuri, Javed Shakeel and Naubahar Haider will be gracing the event.



Majrooh Sultanpuri

On August 14, 2 pm to 4 pm

At Khalsa College Seminar Hall, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Matunga East.

Call 24096234

Free



