Hailey Baldwin trademarks her married name

hollywood

Justin Bieber and the 21-year-old Hailey Baldwin secretly tied the knot in September at a New York City courthouse

Hailey Baldwin

Seems like, Hailey Baldwin has plans of using her married name for commercial purposes. According to a report in E! Online, the model has filed documents to trademark 'Hailey Bieber' for the purposes of a clothing line. She also registered her maiden name, 'Hailey Baldwin,' as well as 'HRB3,' under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

Justin Bieber and the 21-year-old secretly tied the knot in September at a New York City courthouse. After a trip to Canada and London, the lovebirds were spotted together in L.A. earlier this month. However, neither of the two has announced the news personally. Bieber and Baldwin, who first met in 2009, have dated on and off for many years. They got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever