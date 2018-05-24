Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow to endorse Tommy Hilfiger

Two of the most sought after supermodels in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow roped in for the brand's latest campaign



Model Hailey Baldwin and model-activist Winnie Harlow have been announced as the global brand ambassadors of Tommy Hilfiger's women's collection. As part of the brand's global campaign, which celebrates icons of tomorrow in the worlds of fashion, art, music and entertainment, the stars will appear as the face of the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons capsule collection for women, read a statement to IANS.

"Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world, and Tommy Hilfiger's designs are perfect to make bold statements," said Baldwin. "I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can't wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the Fall 2018 Tommy Icons styles," she added. Harlow says she has always believed in the power of embracing who you are and breaking conventions.

"I am proud to partner with an incredible designer who truly shares this spirit. I've always loved the brand's classic American cool style and I'm excited to share my favourite pieces," Harlow added. Designer Tommy Hilfiger, who launched his eponymous brand in 1985, is excited about the association.

"As two of the most sought after supermodels in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audiences with their powerful drive and inner fire," Hilfiger said. "They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I'm excited to welcome them into our family," he added.

