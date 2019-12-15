Hailstorms, rain cause major damage to crops in Rajasthan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jaipur: Farmers in Rajasthan suffered major crop damage due to widespread rain and hailstorm in different parts of state in the last two days.

Nagaur district in the state was hit by a hailstorm during the evening hours and night which blanketed the streets with what looked like snow. Sikar and Jhunhunu also witnessed a hailstorm leading to losses in crops and livestock.

Parts of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar were also hit by hailstorm over the last two days. Other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain and thundershowers resulting in major crop damage, said Met officials.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that farmers have suffered major losses and the state should come to the aid of the farmers.

