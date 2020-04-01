Hair raising tactics

If you get a haircut and don't regret it, you've won a lottery in your head. Styling offers a window out of the mundane — Coco Chanel once said that a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. Regardless of a haircut, life has changed immensely in the span of a week. Salons are shut. But celebrities around the world seem to be coping with the scenario by taking to scissors on their own. So, while Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli a trim, Malala gave herself a fringe, a "new lewk" as she called it. While the end result here wasn't disastrous, it has the potential to be. Advising you to avoid attempting full-fledged haircuts, city-based hair stylists Sana Khan and Sarika Motiani offer simple and safe tips that you can use if you really need a change.



Aloe vera is good for dry hair while onion juice helps with hair fall and regrowth

Trim only long hair: Even if you do try and cut your hair by following videos online, Khan says, you will not have the same reference point as the person demonstrating the tutorial. "If you have shorter hair, steer clear of it," she says. If you have long hair i.e. below mid-back, the first step is to choose the right scissor. "Salon scissors cost at least R3,000, so buying it for a one-off session might not be feasible. Hence, choose a scissor that is sharp enough so that it doesn't snag the hair," she suggests. Then, wear a horizontal-striped T-shirt and stand in front of a mirror. Comb your hair, bringing it to the front, gauge the length to be trimmed, and cut along the corresponding line on your T-shirt.



Sarika Motiani

Careful about colour: "Many times when people colour at home, they end up overlapping the dye on parts that are already coloured. This causes more problems for your next salon appointment especially with Indian hair, which requires a lot of bleaching," Khan informs. Instead, she advises, you pick a root touch-up spray for the grey hair you immediately want to get rid off.



Sana Khan

Pamper those locks: Khan suggests it's the best time to relax at home. And since home remedies are time-consuming, this is when you should give them a shot. "If you have hair fall woes, apply raw onion juice on your scalp 30 minutes before a wash. If you do this regularly, it will stimulate growth and reduce hair fall," she shares. If your dry hair is giving you trouble, Khan recommends you pick an aloe vera leaf to remedy it. After peeling off the skin, scoop out the jelly and mash it. Smear it on the hair and put on a shower cap for an hour so that it acts like a deep conditioner. Khan also suggests looking up YouTuber Farah Dhukai's hacks.



Arjun Kapoor sports a buzz

A man's time to get buzzed: Last week, Chris Evans gave his brother Scott a buzz cut, who documented the process via photos and videos on social media, Motiani states that men can opt for the buzz cut since their hair grows out fast. "Section your hair, take your clipper and decide if you want to show some scalp or not. But if you have straight hair that sticks out, please refrain from doing this and just grow your hair out or wear a cap," she says. If you do wish to get a trim, Khan advises a minimal cut around the side locks and areas around the ears. She adds, "Men also face a lot of thinning. This is the best time to use the onion juice at home. And if you have dandruff or dry scalp, you can use plain yogurt."



Malala Yousafzai cut a fringe while Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli a trim

Face-off: The most important thing to consider while thinking about cutting your hair, according to Motiani of the Khar salon Smashh, is that you need to be patient, not impulsive. "You need to work slowly. If you want two inches off, start with chopping half an inch. While cutting, take note that you don't open up the blades of the scissor too wide. Remember that whatever you do cannot be rectified easily," she says. For those who wish to feel good while staying in, Motiani recommends indulging in face framing i.e. using the front hairline as a marker for a cut. Irrespective of your face shape, this can be achieved through the following steps:



Malala Yousafzai

1 After dampening and detangling your hair with a comb, section it at either ends of your shoulder.

2 Take the top section of your hair and bring it in front of your face. Now plan the points you wish to cut it at.

3 Remove one strand and place it by your chin. Determine the shortest point and this serves as your guide. Bring the hair to the centre of the nose, hold the comb at an angle that gives your desired look and cut from the longest point to the shortest.



Face framing can help you achieve soft layers like Priyanka Chopra's

