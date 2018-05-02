Hair, skin and beauty trends every summer bride should look out for

Here's how all summer brides can look like a diva by following some simple hacks





With the bridal season comes the makeup, skin and hair care woes. Confused weather conditions, use of excessive chemicals to fight the sweaty sufferings and over the top outfits just add up to the misery. So, this wedding season make sure you look like a diva in easy ways.

Donald Simrock, Lakmé Makeup and Skin Expert, Heena Dalvi, National Creative Director- Hair, Lakmé Salon and Rashmi Shetty, Pond's Skincare Expert come to every summer to-be brides' rescue with their ingenious yet simple hacks.

Beauty tips from Donald Simrock:

1. Our quintessential brides can sport a nude look by glamming it up. Keep your face clean and dewy using a light hydrating mousse foundation and highlighter, and add some vibrant colours to your eyes using an eyeshadow palette and lips using an argan oil enriched lip colour

2. Our bold and beautiful brides can go for professional techniques like colour blocking to give their eye a pop of colour using a vibrant eyeshadow palette and flaunt an edgy bridal look

3. Summers can be harsh on your skin and last-minute breakouts, darkening and dullness can stress out any bride. The best solution is to use a natural ingredient like aloe aqua gel before applying any skin or makeup product. This not only soothes your skin giving it a cooling effect, but also acts like a primer to even out the surface.

4. Outdoor functions in colourful décor are dream-come-true for all brides. However, make sure to give your skin the necessary amounts of SPF to protect it from harmful sun rays. Opt for a light matte sun gel or a matte sun lotion

Haircare tips from Heena Dalvi:

1. Turn heads by using simple embellishments or even flowers as hair accessories that will flaunt your feminine beauty. Add a classic and gracefully styled bouffant with loose curls to enhance the effect

2. The best way to escape the heat is to opt for delicate braids that you can don with embellishments, especially for a mehendi function

* Be the quintessential bride you are by opting for a traditional yet easy hairstyle that will beat the summer heat. Turn to an easy low bun that will help you keep it simple and classic

3. You can never go wrong with a stylish ponytail. Pin two bobby pins on you rubber band below your ponytail as it will give it an extra lift. This is perfect for a sangeet or a cocktail

Skincare tips from Rashmi Shetty:

1. Summers call for a lot of stress for the skin specially the heat can take a toll over the health of the skin. During summers, excess exposure to sun can cause free-radical damage, excessive perspiration and skin gets sensitive. This can result in speeding up the ageing process.

2. To keep under a check, one needs to get their skin care products right. Never step out without a sunscreen during the day time also apply an anti-oxidant serum underneath. make sure you undo the damage that has been done to the skin with your night cream.

3. Use a good night cream with Retinol, AHA and vitamin B6, this will help your skin stay healthy, protect skin damage and maintain hydration levels.

4. For summer brides, my recommendation is that you keep your skin calm and avoid too many treatments. Use a good face wash which has ‘activated carbon' for deep cleansing because a right face wash can do a lot of good.