Hair, there, everywhere

You think your hair is unmanageable? Wait till you hear about Malgorzata Kulczyk, whose hair is 5 feet 2 inches long. The 34-year-old computing student from London claims she has never cut her hair, ever. Kulczyk says her Rapunzel-esque hair makes her irresistible to men. She started consciously growing and braiding her hair when she turned seven.

Kulczyk used to get regular trims to keep her ends healthy, but she told Daily Mail that, "none of my friends and family wanted to trim it for me, because they said it was still in good condition. So, I stopped having it done." She last trimmed her impressive mane over five years ago. Currently, she only spends half-an-hour every day taking care of her hair using a mixture of oils. The Londoner has made an Instagram account dedicated to her healthy hair. She regularly posts photos of her luscious locks, styled in different ways.

She has over 10k dedicated followers at the moment. She's known as the "girl with the long hair" everywhere she goes, and is very proud to be known like that. "I can't see myself ever cutting it. I can't imagine myself with short hair—nobody would recognise me," she said.

Ande ka funda

A British woman managed to hatch ducks from eggs she bought at a supermarket

When Charli Lello bought half a carton of duck eggs, little did she expect that her science experiment involving hatching them would be successful. With the Coronavirus pandemic prompting people in the UK to self-isolate, Lello realised she had a lot of time at hand. She decided to get herself a pet—or, in this case, hatch three ducks named Beep, Peep and Meep. "I got the idea from a video that popped up on my Facebook feed of someone hatching quail eggs," she told CNN. She said she didn't expect the stunt to work and she was partly correct. She bought both duck and quail eggs from a supermarket. "None of the quail eggs developed, but after six days in the incubator, I checked the duck eggs and could see veins and a very tiny wiggly embryo."

"I spent the whole two days that Beep was hatching glued to my incubator," she said. "He was a lone chick for two days, so I made a sling out of a beanie hat to carry him until Peep hatched. Meep joined a week later," she added.

The (hyper)real deal



Pic/@philippweberartist, Instagram

A German artist, Philipp Weber, is winning fans on social media for his hyper-realistic paintings of female models. At first glance, it's very hard to tell if these are paintings or high-resolution photographs. "Hyper-realism for me is not only getting the maximum of details, but the maximum of feelings," added Weber. His incredibly detailed artworks, some of which take him months to complete, have won him over 80k followers on Instagram.

Americans need a digital detox



Representation picture

Are you sick and tired of being glued to a screen all day long during the lockdown? Well, you're not the only one. A survey conducted by OnePoll found that three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation. The participants were 2,000 American parents, who have children between the ages of two and 18 years. They were asked several questions about the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on their families. More than half of them (68 per cent) said they plan to limit their family's screen time this summer. The survey also found that almost half of the parents (48 per cent) plan to limit their household's screen time to a few hours each day.

Woman makes $400k buying flight insurance



Representation pic

A woman, identified only as Li, was arrested for creating a money-making scheme by purchasing flight delay insurance and then raking in the claims. The Chinese woman took out 900 flight delay insurance policies using 20 fake identities. She then collected the claims worth around R3 crore.

Going Dutch could lead to a happy married life

Going Dutch on a date is considered to be normal in many parts of the world, but doing so even after being married to each other for three decades can seem strange. An elderly Chinese couple, Mr and Mrs Chen, still split all their finances, household chores, and even food, right down to the eggs in their refrigerator.

Candle smells like Paltrow's orgasm



Pic/goop.com

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow launched a candle whose scent matches her body odour. The candle has been cheekily named, This Smells Like My Orgasm. It doesn't come cheap, at R5,700. Its description on the Goop website reads: "...this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea

as well as Turkish rose absolutes..."

Flower power



Pics/@lewismillerdesign, Instagram

New York has been looking a lot rosier, thanks to florist Lewis Miller. Miller has been creating gorgeous floral arrangements at NYC's public spots. These "Flower Flashes" are a labour of love for the florist, who told the New York Post that they "have no other responsibility in this world than to bring joy and happiness."

