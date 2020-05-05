Hair we come

Ever since the lockdown began, many people, drawing inspiration from celebrities online, have been sharing videos of styling, cutting and colouring their own hair. With salons shut, and the amount of spare time, now might be the time to experiment with the latest Internet trends.



Tyler Johnston

To show solidarity with the hairdressing industry, Henkel Beauty Care Professional will organise Hairdressers United, a 24-hour, online hair festival that will see 40 artistes from 19 countries. They will present a variety of educational and creative content about hairstyling in the form of colouring techniques, such as blonding and balayage, styling inspiration for a signature bob lob, a red carpet look and up-do tutorials, including bridal and braiding trends. This unique idea will live stream on YouTube, and the aim is also give entering The Guinness Book of World Records a shot, for being the longest hair education seminar broadcast on the Internet. To instill a sense of community among those from the industry during this globally challenging time, the organisers decided to make this a charity event and raise funds through user engagement and donations.



Linh Phan

It will also bring together some of the world's biggest hair and beauty care professionals under one digital roof, including India's ambassador Florian Hurel, acclaimed hairdresser to leading Bollywood actresses such as Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "I look forward to meeting the brightest stars in the mane magnum and hope to return enriched, compassionate and full of great ideas," Hurel shares, adding, "On a personal level, I think hair is a great medium of expression, now more than ever. People want to speak through their hair and tell stories to make the world a better place." Others on the line-up include UK's Lesley Jennison and Tyler Johnston, Linh Phan of the US, Brazil's Natan Correia and a collaborative creative team, X-presion from Spain.

On May 5, 10 am onwards (IST)

Log On to Schwarzkopf Professional on YouTube

