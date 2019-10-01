Haiwan actors Param Singh and Ankit Mohan on attempting the sci-fi series

Indian television may have witnessed more than its fair share of supernatural shows, but is still taking baby steps when it comes to sci-fi thrillers. As actors Param Singh and Ankit Mohan front their first sci-fi series, Haiwan, which revolves around a monster who is the result of an experiment gone wrong, they make a case for the unexplored genre.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

With Haiwan, the makers are attempting a sci-fi series. What was your first reaction to the script?

Singh: I had initially turned down the offer. But when I read the script again, I realised that the character was perfect for me. While the track revolving around three friends resonated with me, I thought it would be interesting to be part of a show that has a monster for central character.

Mohan: If destiny offers you something, you grab it with both hands. I loved Ansh's character when I heard the narration. The understated performance that the part required, drew me to it.

Love triangles are an age-old storyline. How is this story any different?

Singh: So far, love triangles have involved college friends or colleagues, but in our story, the third character is a monster. That makes it different.

Considering the story revolves around a supervillain, are you personally a fan of a superhero?

Mohan: I am an ardent fan of superhero movies. I have even named my dog Thor. I have a collection of superhero miniatures, Marvel T-shirts, shorts, quilts, the works. The child inside me is still alive [laughs].

Unlike other daily soaps, several scenes for Haiwan have to be shot on chroma. Does that pose any difficulty?

Singh: We need to shoot only action sequences on chroma. Other shows may not [employ the use of] chroma, but there is a lot of imagination used for the simplest of scenes here. There were times when I shot sequences with a dupe, and had to imagine my co-star's reaction to pull off the act convincingly. Acting is all about imagination and being in the moment.

Do you think sci-fi shows have takers in India?

Mohan: Viewers' expectations have grown after watching the supernatural shows on offer. The audience is always on the lookout for something different. The effort we've put into making this show will yield positive results.

Singh: One cannot say what viewers will love because there is no fixed formula to success in this industry. We have to learn through trial and error, otherwise, we'll never be able to offer anything new to the audience. But Ekta [Kapoor, producer] ma'am knows what she is doing. She has complete faith in this story.

