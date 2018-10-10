HAL officer's wife, daughter commit suicide following domestic row

national

Kumar said that the suicide note indicated that the two committed suicide under severe stress

The wife and the elder daughter of an officer with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) committed suicide in their house here following a domestic row, police said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Prema Bist, 46, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room while her daughter, 28, was found dead with injury marks on her throat.



Prema was married to Balwant Singh Bist and the incident took place in Nyay Khand in Indirapuram. The dead daughter worked with a company in Greater Noida.



Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the police found a suicide note written by the mother, addressed to her younger daughter Monika, who works in Gurugram: "Please excuse me for this harsh step. I love you too much. Take care of yourself and settle (down) after finding a good boy. I didn't want to leave you alone but I am forced by circumstances to do so. I will protect you from all miseries. I will be present whenever you remember me."



Kumar said the suicide note indicated that the two committed suicide under severe stress. Balwant Singh and Monika left home at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. In the evening, at 5, when Balwant Singh telephoned his home and didn't get any reply, he alerted a friend who found the house gate locked. It was broken when Balwant Singh reached home.

