HAL under accountability cloud after Mirage crash in Bangalore

The crash killed two IAF pilots on Friday. Pic/PTI

Former Navy chief admiral Arun Prakash has sought accountability from the political leadership and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) brass after the crash of a Mirage-2000 fighter jet on Friday in Bengaluru killing two IAF pilots, providing fresh fuel to the fierce debate over the state-run aircraft maker's work ethics.

A naval aviator himself and a decorated officer, he tweeted that the military has for decades flown poor quality HAL machines and often paid with young lives. "The Mirage was not flown by ordinary pilots; these were superbly trained ASTE test pilots. Military has for decades flown poor quality HAL machines and often paid with young lives, but not recknoning for HAL management," tweeted Prakash.

