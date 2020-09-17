Halahal: The trailer of this drama looks intense and gripping

What would a man do when he is informed about the sudden demise of his young daughter? As his world comes crashing down, the loving father is troubled with a barrage of questions that his intellect can't answer about his daughter's untimely demise! The recently released trailer of Eros Now's upcoming movie - Halahal, a crime thriller inspired by true events that chronicle the journey of a father in the pursuit of the truth about his child's death shall numb you to the core.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

Halahal's trailer offers a peek to what lies ahead. An untimely death, a determined father, a scrupulous cop, and the relentless chase to find out the truth! Inspired by true events, the trailer of the movie gives viewers a crystal clear idea of the power-packed performances by Sachin Khedekar who plays the role of a distraught & resolute guardian, and Barun Sobti who plays the part of a police officer aiding him in this dangerous search. Will Dr Sharma find out the mystery behind his daughter's death? Will they ever find the correct answers to all the questions that are tormenting the family?

Helmed by Randeep Jha & produced by Zeishan Quadri, Shalini Chaudhary and Priyankka Bassi, Halahal with its excellent storyline is sure to keep the audiences hooked to their screens till the last minute.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news