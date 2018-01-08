Half-burnt body of man found wrapped in a polythene bag in Noida

A half-burnt body of a man was today found at Phase-II industrial area in Noida, the police said. The unidentified body was found wrapped in a polythene bag, they said

Representational picture



It is suspected that the man was killed and then his body was set ablaze, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

