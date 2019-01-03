Half-eaten carcass of tiger cub found in Pench reserve

nature-wildlife

The carcass was found by forest department staff in Deolapar range during a routine patrolling

Representational picture

Nagpur: The half-eaten carcass of a tiger cub was found in Pench Tiger Reserve on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border on Thursday, a senior forest official said.

The carcass was found by forest department staff in Deolapar range during a routine patrolling, said Field Director of Tadoba Tiger Reserve Ravikiran Govekar. An autopsy was yet to be conducted, further details were awaited, he said.

