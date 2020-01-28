Half kg human hair, empty shampoo packets removed from girl's stomach

Coimbatore: A city hospital has removed more than half kg of human hair besides plastic pieces like empty shampoo packets from a 13-year-old girl's stomach. The girl, a 7th standard student, complained of frequent stomach ache for the last few months and the parents, took her to the private VGM Hospital here.

The scan revealed a ball like object in the stomach and doctors decided to remove it by endoscopy, hospital chairman V G Mohanprasad said. As the attempt failed, it was decided to operate to remove the foreign particles, he said. Accordingly, surgeon Gokul Kripashankar and team conducted the surgery and successfully removed the hair and the empty shampoo packets from her stomach, he said.

The girl was mentally upset due to the death of a close relative, which led to her consuming objects like the empty packets and hair, which accumulated, resulting in frequent pain, Gokul told reporters. The girl has recovered fully and is normal, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever