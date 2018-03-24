Half of PSL 4 matches to be held in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said that the stadiums must be prepared beforehand and that nationwide security has to be of top class before the proposal could take place



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has revealed that the country's cricket board has received a green signal to hold half of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi and Lahore next year. Sethi, however, said that the stadiums must be prepared beforehand and that nationwide security has to be of top class before the proposal could take place.

He further added that the board would make sure that stadiums would be ready in Peshawar and Islamabad. Speaking during a visit to Karachi's National Stadium, where the final of the ongoing third edition of the PSL will be held this Sunday, Sethi also reflected on the idea of holding double-weekend matches in the 2019 edition of the league.

Explaining the same, Sethi said that the PSL matches would be held in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday while the teams would play on Saturday and Sunday in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the PCB chairman also informed that it is not possible for his country to host any more foreign teams following this year's PSL final, which is slated to be held between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on March 25.

"The PSL final is happening in Karachi. After that, we have the West Indies series. After that, we have no more space. We're going abroad to play, but along with this we are trying to find a window in August or September to play five to seven matches with the West Indies and Bangladesh in Houston and Florida. But that hasn't been finalised as yet," the Dawn quoted Sethi as, saying.

The final of the second edition of the PSL was held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last year while Pakistan successfully hosted two elimination matches of the ongoing third edition of the tournament.

