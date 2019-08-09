Halle Bailey on her Little Mermaid casting backlash: I don't pay attention to negativity

hollywood

Halle Bailey's casting was mostly hailed by the fans but some people said that it was not in keeping with the original version of a white, redheaded mermaid.

Halle Bailey. Pic Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Disney

Teen star Halle Bailey says she is not bothered about the "negativity" around her casting as new Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid". The 19-year-old actor's casting was mostly hailed by the fans but some people said that it was not in keeping with the original version of a white, redheaded mermaid. Soon after #NotMyAriel trended on Twitter.

Talking to Variety, Bailey said she is just "grateful" and "excited" to portray the character in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall. "I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity," the actor said. "I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater. It's going to be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be a part of it," she added.

The live-action film will revolve around Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale of a mermaid called Ariel who wishes to be human after she falls in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, who grants her the wish but takes away her voice in return. Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are already on board the project while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula.

