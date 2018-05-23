Halle Berry to star in John Wick: Chapter 3

Halle Berry will play female lead of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3, a character named Sofia



Halle Berry

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to star in "John Wick: Chapter 3", featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas have also joined the cast of the movie, reported Variety. Berry will play female lead of the movie, a character named Sofia. Huston will play a figure known as The Director, while Dillon is The Adjudicator of the High Table. Dacascos is an assassin named Zero, and Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man.

The story picks up after the events of Chapter 2, which sees Wick, a former assassin who tried and failed to live the quiet life, with a USD 14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, Wick is excommunicaton, but the world's most ruthless hitmen and women await his every turn. The film will be released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label on May 17, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever