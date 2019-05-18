Halsey is no 'little lady' in new song 'Nightmare'
"I've tasted blood and it is sweet," she sings. The single follows her 2018 chart topper "Without me"
Before launching her song on Friday, singer Halsey responded on Twitter to a fan who wanted an "angry anthem", assuring, "well boy do I have a song for you".
The pop star's latest single "Nightmare" is exactly what the youth has been waiting for, reports billboard.com.
Halsey unveiled the cover art to the tune just a few days prior, featuring the singer pulling her face into a "smile" with her hands and sticking her tongue out.
"C'mon little lady, give us a smile?" she captioned the post, slamming gender roles that pressure girls into being delicate and pretty.
