Lewis Hamilton invites trouble in Dubai after nude swim with rapper Nicki Minaj

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton could face trouble in Dubai for his nude swim with US rapper Nicki Minaj as public display of affection between unmarried couples, let alone a nude swimming session, is not taken lightly in Dubai

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, 33, could land in trouble, risking an arrest in the process after he and American singer Nicki Minaj, 35, stripped off to go for a swim behind a hotel at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on Sunday.

A report in British tabloid, The Sun said: "Public display of affection between unmarried couples, let alone a nude swimming session, is not taken lightly in Dubai."



Hamilton and Minaj were seen leaving the hotel sheepishly earlier this week after the incident. Reportedly, they had dinner at Japanese restaurant Zuma before they went for a swim.

"Lewis and Nicki are still very fresh and enjoying a few dates. They went to Dubai as, despite being very glitzy and full of celebs, it's quite a private place for two very famous people to hang out. But they could find themselves in a spot of bother with skinny-dipping [nude swim]. It's quite a secluded area behind the hotel but a lot of people would have seen them doing it. Dubai isn't a place where you want to get into bother with the authorities, even if you are a multi-millionaire," a source told the tabloid.

