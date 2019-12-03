Hamilton Test: Match ends in draw, New Zealand win series 1-0

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates after scoring a century during play on the final day of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand. Pic/ AP

Hamilton: Neither England or New Zealand were able to force a result on day five of the second Test, and as a result, the match ended in a draw with the Kiwis clinching the series 1-0. Resuming day five at 96/2, New Zealand got off to a solid start and they did not lose a single wicket before rain interrupted play. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (104) and Ross Taylor (105) kept the England bowlers at bay and put on an unbeaten stand of 213 runs for the third wicket.

On day five, Taylor became the second and also the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game. Taylor reached this landmark in just 169 innings, and with this feat, he went past New Zealand's Stephen Fleming who had scored these runs in 189 innings. Yesterday, New Zealand ended day four of the second Test match at 96/2 after bundling out England for 476 in the first innings.

They took a 140 run lead in the second innings before a continuous downpour ended the match. With 13 wickets in three innings including two five-wicket hauls, New Zealand's Neil Wagner was named Player of the Series.

