Hand-woven for a cause

things-to-do

An exhibition of tufted carpets featuring reproduced artworks by 22 leading artists aims to spread awareness about breast cancer

Works by Senaka Senanayake

Carpet-Weaving is an intricate art. Depending on the size of the rug and complexity of design, it can take several months or even a few years to complete a piece. But when a tufted, hand-woven carpet becomes a canvas for the reproduction of an artist's painting, the confluence of the two arts calls for another level of dexterity.



Works by Paresh Maity. Pics/Gallery Art & Soul Mumbai and PASSAGES

The cARTpet Project by Gallery Art & Soul in collaboration with the NGO PASSAGES, is an exhibition of carpets woven in wool and silk that feature works by India's leading artists. Curated by well-known artist Brinda Miller and Tarana Khubchandani, founder and director of the gallery who also heads the NGO, the exhibition includes artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon, Baiju Parthan, SH Raza, Jayasri Burman, Jehangir Sabavala, Krishen Khanna, Badri Narayan, Manu Parekh, Paresh Maity, Ram Kumar, Rekha Rodwittiya, Rini Dhumal, Neeraj Goswami, Sudhir Patwardhan, Satish Gujral, Seema Kohli, Senaka Senanayake, Sujata Bajaj, Suryaprakash, Shuvaprasanna, Thota Vaikuntam and Miller.



Brinda Miller; (right) Tarana Khubchandani

With the limited-edition pieces available on sale, connoisseurs can add an unusual art form to their collection, and in turn, help support breast cancer patients with treatment expenses.

"A cancer survivor herself, Tarana is passionate about the cause. We have been working on the project for two years," informs Miller. "Artists are fussy about their work, as they rightly should be. The finer features in figurative paintings needed special attention. We even sent dye samples to artists to get the colours right," she says. All artists, Miller adds, happily cooperated for the cause, and the same spirit was shown by the families, foundations and museums that shared images of works by the late legends whose work continues to define and inspire Indian art.

ON: October 21 (preview), 12 pm, Blue Sea, Worli Sea-face; October 22 to November 1 (exhibition), Gallery Art & Soul, Shivsagar Estate. Worli.

CALL: 24965798

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates