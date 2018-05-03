Handmaids prepare to return for the third time

Season 3 of Elisabeth Moss's Emmy award-winning drama The Handmaid's Tale greenlit after the second instalment gets a thumbs-up from viewers



Elisabeth Moss in the show

OTT platform Hulu is plotting another return to Gilead. The streaming service announced yesterday that it has renewed Emmy-winning drama, The Handmaid's Tale, for a third season. While the platform does not release viewership data, it says last week's season two premiere doubled its audience when compared to its first edition in 2017.

The decision to renew the Elisabeth Moss starrer comes as no surprise. The series, which became the first at a streamer to win best drama at the Emmys, also took home a Golden Globe and the prestigious Peabody Award. The series, based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel by the same name, has won more than 30 awards to date.

Creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, who also earned an Emmy for writing the show's pilot, is expected to return to helm this venture again. Miller has been a longtime fan of Atwood's novel. While the first instalment airs on Indian television, the second season is yet to hit screens here.

