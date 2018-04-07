Handover your children for terrorism, reads pamphlets surfaced in Chhattisgarh

A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses in Chhattisgarh's Kunkuri town threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism



Representational picture

Kunkuri's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, "A pamphlet was dropped by unidentified persons at two separate houses threatening to destroy the village if the families don't hand over their children to them for strengthening terrorism".

The incident came to light after locals found pamphlet outside their houses on Friday. "We are continuously patrolling the area and probing over the matter," SDPO added.

