Hands at work

Sign up for a two-day paper-making workshop in Karjat that follows the principle of recycle and reuse

If learning a new skill in a quiet getaway outside of the city is your idea of seeking nirvana, a paper-making workshop by Art Village in Karjat might be worth considering. The organisers will teach you how to turn waste material at home into paper, and use it for scribbling down notes or even making sturdy paper bags. Their upcoming workshop is in collaboration with HAPACOOP (Handmade Papermaking Cooperation, Ahmedabad), run by Pranav Gajjar, an architect who will facilitate the workshop.

The Art Village works as an accessible platform for people from creative backgrounds to come together, share knowledge and create original art. The initiative began as a way to empower people at grassroots level by teaching village communities and differently abled children to make paper, thus enabling sustainable living practices.

“We want to make people realise how effortless and achievable it is to be self-sufficient. This is a frugal art; it just needs is the intention to do it. All you need is a kitchen sink, mould and deckle, waste paper, water and discipline,” says Gajjar.



Pranav Gajjar

Participants will be introduced to methods of making reinforced and strong paper bags that can take up to seven to eight times more weight, and recycling paper. In previous editions, paper from organic waste, clothes and even denim has been made at these engaging sessions.

On: December 1 and 2, 9 am onwards

At: Art Village, next to ND Studios, Karjat Road, Chowk Phata, Karjat.

Log on to: artvillage.co/workshop

Call: 9820313000

Cost: Rs 7,500 (inclusive of stay, organic meals, workshop materials and GST)

