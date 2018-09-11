Hands on: Workshop to help you make paper sheets

culture

Learn how to make your own paper sheets at a weekend workshop

Let your inner artist emerge at a weekly workshop series that aims to revive the age-old Indian technique of handmade papermaking. Open to all, the two-hour workshop conducted by artist Leena Barve will give participants a glimpse into art forms mainly practised by artisans from Aurangabad. They will not only learn to recycle old bills, newspapers, books and scrap material but will also be made aware of other ways of going green.

Participants will get to use moulds and deckle paper tools to make five customised sheets of paper which they get to take home. Organiser Ridhi Doshi says, “We want to show people that art can be a great way to be environment friendly, to consume less and recycle more.”

On September 15, 3 pm to 5 pm

At The Bombay Paperie, Bombay Samachar Marg, Fort.

Call 66358171

Cost Rs 799

