Hans Raj Hans collaborates with sons Navraj and Yuvraj for Mixtape 2

While Hans Raj Hans' elder son Navraj had collaborated with him for the first edition of Bhushan Kumar-backed Mixtape, the duo was accompanied by younger son Yuvraj for the second instalment, marking the first professional association of the trio. On offer, says Yuvraj, is the veteran's revered track, Mere naina vich, which has been given a contemporary twist. Navraj tells mid-day, "Nowadays, the family rarely gets the chance to come together since we are all busy with our individual careers. During this recording, we just focussed on having a good time. Unity in the family is important. It's tough to support one another when you're standing together and performing."

Prod him on why it has taken this long for the trio to come together, and he says, "My brother and I wanted to first create our identities on [our own merit]. When we established [ourselves], we thought we could [work with dad]. Also, it was important for dad to feel that we were ready to sing with him."

