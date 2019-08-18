Hans Raj Hans: JNU should be renamed as MNU, Modi Narendra University

national

"Pray that we all live in peace and no bombing takes place. I would say we should rename JNU after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as MNU. Something should be named after Modi ji," said Hans Raj

BJP's Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: On Saturday, BJP MP and artiste Hans Raj Hans stated that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'MNU'. The BJP North West Delhi legislator, who was at the University to perform at an event 'Ek shaam shaheedon ke naam', also hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family while speaking about the Kashmir issue. "We are facing the brunt of the mistakes committed by our elders," he said. "Pray that we all live in peace and no bombing takes place. I would say we should rename JNU after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as MNU. Something should be named after Modi ji," stated Hans Raj.

According to news agency, ANI, the BJP lawmaker after the event, spoke to media persons and stated that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who committed mistakes in the past (in reference to Jammu and Kashmir). When asked about his comments on renaming the University, Hans Raj added: "I came to JNU for the first time... have heard a lot about JNU but now changes have come due to the efforts made by the Modi government. Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the nation and it is because of his work that I said JNU should be renamed as 'Modi Narendra University'."

Manoj Tiwari, BJP legislator who performed along with Hans Raj at the event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), echoed similar sentiments. "We are seeing a positive JNU here. In the past some have given slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in the University but this institution has grown and changed with time. We heard students raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'." On Hans Raj's statement on renaming JNU, he stated at times we say things out of excitement but that does not mean one would follow it. "Hans Raj ji says what he feels. He said so because he admires Modi ji." "I am not an exception, every child of the nation is saying that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India. We will take steps to take it back," he asserted.

