Hansal Mehta excited to tell story on scams

Hansal Mehta

National Award winning director Hansal Mehta has been roped in to direct a new web series titled "The Scam". Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, tweeted: "So excited to be making this one... Welcome aboard Hansal Mehta, 'The Scam', Sucheta Dalal." Hansal Mehta replied: "Thank you Sameer. I'm so excited that we're telling this story. 'The Scam'." "The Scam" is based on a book authored by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

In the first season of this investigative drama, the 10-part series reportedly unfolds one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market.

