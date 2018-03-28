Hansal Mehta has a piece of advice for all the smokers out there

Hansal Mehta has quit smoking and is hoping others pay heed to his advice



Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta has kicked the butt. Yesterday, the filmmaker shared the news on social media. He wrote, "I've struggled with smoking for nearly 23 years. Last month, I was terribly ill. I had to quit smoking if I wanted to live. Don't wait to fall ill. Stop smoking (sic)." He's hoping others pay heed to his advice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Omerta director has been roped in to direct a new web series titled "The Scam". Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, tweeted: "So excited to be making this one... Welcome aboard Hansal Mehta, 'The Scam', Sucheta Dalal." Hansal Mehta replied: "Thank you Sameer. I'm so excited that we're telling this story. 'The Scam'."

"The Scam" is based on a book authored by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

