Hansal Mehta planning a new film with Ayushmann Khurrana

There's talk that director Hansal Mehta is planning a film with Ayushmann Khurrana



Ayushmann Khurrana

Hansal Mehta may be tied up with his upcoming film, Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, but he's already begun the groundwork for his next. There's talk that he is planning a film with Ayushmann Khurrana. The untitled film is a thriller and Ayushmann has already given his nod to the project, which will roll as soon as Omerta releases.



Hansal Mehta

After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana is paired with Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra for Badhaai Ho, helmed by Amit Sharma. Talking about the film, Ayushmann in an interview said, "Badhaai Ho was an amazing experience. Sanya Malhotra is a great performer. She is a great dancer as well. Both of us are from Delhi and we were shooting for a film from Delhi. It was great fun." Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen playing a blind musician in Sriram Raghavan's film. The actor in an interview said he was drawn towards the film, being helmed by Sriram Raghavan, as music is an integral part of his real and reel life.

