Hanuma Vihari is well-equipped to open: MSK Prasad

cricket

Having watched Hanuma Vihari closely when he played domestic cricket for Andhra, Prasad feels that he has the game to face the new Kookaburra ball

India batsman Hanuma Vihari. Pic/AFP

Hanuma Vihari's role as an opener is a stop-gap one and he will be given enough opportunities in his preferred middle-order spot should he fail at the top, assured chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Vihari along with debutant Mayank Agarwal will open the innings in the Boxing Day Test against Australia after the team management finally lost patience with the out-of-form duo of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay.

When asked if the new role is unfair on Vihari, who has only played two Tests so far, and doesn't regularly open in domestic first-class cricket, Prasad said: "He would be given a fair chance in the middle-order should he fail to make an impression as an opener in the next two Tests."

Having watched Vihari closely when he played domestic cricket for Andhra, Prasad feels that he has the game to face the new Kookaburra ball. "Technically, we feel, Vihari is well-equipped. There were times where Cheteshwar Pujara also opened when the team required. The team demands it and definitely I hope he will come out successful. Definitely, it is not a long-term solution, I can tell you that," Prasad assured.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever