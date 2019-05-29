Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Twitterati celebrates the birth of lord Hanuman
Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout India
Hanuman Janmam-Utsav or Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout Nepal and India. In most of the parts in India, the festival is observed either in Chaitra which is usually on the day of Chaitra Pournimaa or in Vaishakha, while in a few states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is celebrated in Dhanu.
The devotees of Lord Hanuman, on this auspicious day, celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings and protection. They flock to temples to worship him and present religious offerings. People also celebrate him on this day by reciting various devotional hymns and prayers like the Hanuman Chalisa and reading holy scriptures like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Netizens took to Instagram to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the social media platform, Twitter.
à° à°à°¦à°°à°¿à°à± à°¹à°¨à±à°®à°¾à°¨à± à°à°¯à°à°¤à°¿ à°¶à±à°à°¾à°à°¾à°à°à±à°·à°²à±.— Pydikondala Manikyala Rao (@UrsPMR) May 29, 2019
Wishing everyone very happy #Hanumanjayanti..may lord Hanuman brings peace, power & prosperity in everyone's life. pic.twitter.com/05tpL8J3lc
Wishing you all a very #Hanumanjayanti.may lord #Hanuman shower his blessings on you always!!#Hanumanjayantið©ð©ð© pic.twitter.com/fnc8IY5cMK— BruseLee Saiganesh (@IAmSaigensh) May 29, 2019
Lord Hanuman is the symbol of selfless services and unmatched devotion.Let us take inspiration from the greatest devotee of Lord Shri Ram and aim to follow his footsteps to become better human beings…..— MARGAM SAI SANDEEP TEJA (@sandeep_margam) May 29, 2019
à°à±à°à°¡à°à°à±à°à± à° à°à°à°¨à±à°¨ à°à°¶à±à°¸à±à°¸à±à°²à± à°®à±à°à± à° à°à°¦à°°à°¿à°à°¿ à°à°à°¡à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°à±à°°à±à°à±à°à°à±...#HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/0lMAJgMBBB
#Darshan Arati Alankara for Sri #Hanuman on the auspicious day of Hanuman #Jayanti #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/9BYtfTtaMi— ISKCON Bangalore (@ISKCONBangalore) May 29, 2019
The Sanjeevini root was needed to revive the fallen Lakshmana, Rama's younger brother, who had followed him into exile.— Divakar S Natarajan (@divakarssathya) May 29, 2019
Rama was so moved by Hanumanji's devotion, strength, decisiveness, that he embraced his magnificent comrade.
Today's HanumanJayanti, we celebrate that embrace. pic.twitter.com/DBTGlyinDR
Happy #hanuman #Jayanti Watch a glimpse of the Abhisheka #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/FlIuK4VNJi— ISKCON Bangalore (@ISKCONBangalore) May 29, 2019
Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, 29th May 2019.— Lilly à¤²à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à²²à²¿à²²à³à²²à²¿ ð®ð³ (@LillyMaryPinto) May 28, 2019
On this day devotees worship Lord Hanuman to seek his blessings.
The Hanuman Jayanti which is observed in the month of Jyeshtha is celebrated primarily by the people of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/NdIvbWyIWu
Wishing you all a very #Hanumanjayanti.may lord #Hanuman shower his blessings on you always!!#Hanumanjayantið©ð©ð© pic.twitter.com/yl2Kv1P3bm— Dinesh Janasena@9394022222 (@dinesh_janasena) May 29, 2019
Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival of the Hindus as Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength. He is said to be able to assume any form at will, dart through the air, move mountains, seize the clouds and equally rival Garuda in the swiftness of flight.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
