Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Twitterati celebrates the birth of lord Hanuman

Published: May 29, 2019, 12:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout India

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Hanuman Janmam-Utsav or Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout Nepal and India. In most of the parts in India, the festival is observed either in Chaitra which is usually on the day of Chaitra Pournimaa or in Vaishakha, while in a few states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is celebrated in Dhanu.

The devotees of Lord Hanuman, on this auspicious day, celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings and protection. They flock to temples to worship him and present religious offerings. People also celebrate him on this day by reciting various devotional hymns and prayers like the Hanuman Chalisa and reading holy scriptures like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Netizens took to Instagram to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the social media platform, Twitter.

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival of the Hindus as Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength. He is said to be able to assume any form at will, dart through the air, move mountains, seize the clouds and equally rival Garuda in the swiftness of flight.

