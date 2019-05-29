Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Twitterati celebrates the birth of lord Hanuman

festivals

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout India

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Hanuman Janmam-Utsav or Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout Nepal and India. In most of the parts in India, the festival is observed either in Chaitra which is usually on the day of Chaitra Pournimaa or in Vaishakha, while in a few states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is celebrated in Dhanu.

The devotees of Lord Hanuman, on this auspicious day, celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings and protection. They flock to temples to worship him and present religious offerings. People also celebrate him on this day by reciting various devotional hymns and prayers like the Hanuman Chalisa and reading holy scriptures like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Netizens took to Instagram to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the social media platform, Twitter.

à° à°à°¦à°°à°¿à°à± à°¹à°¨à±à°®à°¾à°¨à± à°à°¯à°à°¤à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°à°¾à°à°à±à°·à°²à±.



Wishing everyone very happy #Hanumanjayanti..may lord Hanuman brings peace, power & prosperity in everyone's life. pic.twitter.com/05tpL8J3lc — Pydikondala Manikyala Rao (@UrsPMR) May 29, 2019

Lord Hanuman is the symbol of selfless services and unmatched devotion.Let us take inspiration from the greatest devotee of Lord Shri Ram and aim to follow his footsteps to become better human beings…..

à°à±à°à°¡à°à°à±à°à± à° à°à°à°¨à±à°¨ à°à°¶à±à°¸à±à°¸à±à°²à± à°®à±à°à± à° à°à°¦à°°à°¿à°à°¿ à°à°à°¡à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°à±à°°à±à°à±à°à°à±...#HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/0lMAJgMBBB — MARGAM SAI SANDEEP TEJA (@sandeep_margam) May 29, 2019

The Sanjeevini root was needed to revive the fallen Lakshmana, Rama's younger brother, who had followed him into exile.

Rama was so moved by Hanumanji's devotion, strength, decisiveness, that he embraced his magnificent comrade.

Today's HanumanJayanti, we celebrate that embrace. pic.twitter.com/DBTGlyinDR — Divakar S Natarajan (@divakarssathya) May 29, 2019

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, 29th May 2019.

On this day devotees worship Lord Hanuman to seek his blessings.

The Hanuman Jayanti which is observed in the month of Jyeshtha is celebrated primarily by the people of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/NdIvbWyIWu — Lilly à¤²à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à²²à²¿à²²à³à²²à²¿ ð®ð³ (@LillyMaryPinto) May 28, 2019

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival of the Hindus as Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength. He is said to be able to assume any form at will, dart through the air, move mountains, seize the clouds and equally rival Garuda in the swiftness of flight.

