Happy Anushka Sharma takes tube ride in London

Actress Anushka Sharma took the tube in London to travel around the city. Anushka on Thursday took to Instagram where she shared a black and white photograph of herself in the tube. She is seen wearing a white top paired with jeans as she smiles for the camera.

"Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," the "NH10" actress captioned the image.

"Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onJun 27, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

Anushka is in London to finish her work commitments. Her husband and star skipper Virat Kohli is here for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onJun 22, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMar 13, 2019 at 3:48am PDT

While in London, Anushka Sharma met Anupam Kher in the town and the actor couldn't stop praising the lady. The actress had taken off to London to support her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli during the ongoing World Cup series.

The veteran actor further added that they bonded over "films, power of failure, army life and of course, our favourite Virat Kohli". Although they haven't worked much together, they were seen together in Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, Kher and Sharma were also seen in Badmaash Company with Shahid Kapoor.

The 31-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in "Zero" alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

