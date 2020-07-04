Happy at home
Join UNICEF India's live panel discussion on COVID-19 and Violence at Home.
Discussion
As the lockdown continues, stress levels in households can reach all-time highs. Join UNICEF India's live panel discussion on COVID-19 and Violence at Home where experts will share tips on creating a peaceful, win-win atmosphere at home. Listen to celebrity guest panelist Nandita Das's views on transforming a negative situation at home into an opportunity for positive engagement with your child.
On July 5, 3 pm
Log on to The unicefindia page on Facebook
