Happy at home

Discussion

As the lockdown continues, stress levels in households can reach all-time highs. Join UNICEF India's live panel discussion on COVID-19 and Violence at Home where experts will share tips on creating a peaceful, win-win atmosphere at home. Listen to celebrity guest panelist Nandita Das's views on transforming a negative situation at home into an opportunity for positive engagement with your child.

On July 5, 3 pm

Log on to The unicefindia page on Facebook

