Happy b'day, love! Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima shares loved up photo
Ishant Sharma's wife Prarima Singh who is also an India basketball player, took to social media to share a loved-up picture and also wish him on his birthday
Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma turned a year older (32) on September 2, 2020.
Pratima shared the following picture on Instagram for her 108,000 followers and she captioned it: “Happy Birthday love @ishant.sharma29.” Ishant replied: “Thank you love.”
View this post on Instagram
Ishant Sharma is currently in UAE and will play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) that gets underway on September 19.
