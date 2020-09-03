Happy b'day, love! Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima shares loved up photo

Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma turned a year older (32) on September 2, 2020.

Ishant Sharma's wife Prarima Singh who is also an India basketball player, took to social media to share a loved-up picture and also wish him on his birthday.

Pratima shared the following picture on Instagram for her 108,000 followers and she captioned it: “Happy Birthday love @ishant.sharma29.” Ishant replied: “Thank you love.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday love @ishant.sharma29 A post shared by Pratima singh (@pratima0808) onSep 1, 2020 at 9:43pm PDT

Ishant Sharma is currently in UAE and will play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) that gets underway on September 19.

