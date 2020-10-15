Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as 'APJ Abdul Kalam', was the 11th President of India. He was not only a towering statesman and an ingenious scientist known for his unparalled contribution for the development of space science in the country; but also a beloved teacher.

The brain behind India’s achievement in the science and nuclear weaponisation field, Kalam was a Bharat Ratna winner and is widely known as the ‘People’s President.’ His exemplary work in the field of science and defence research has made him one of the most cherished people of this country.

Pic/AFP

So, on his 89th birth anniversary, here is a list of quotes by the ‘machine man’ that will inspire you to stand tall even on the face of challenges and upheavals.

"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

"A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep."

"I was willing to accept what I couldn’t change."

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

"Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently."

"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."

“It is very Easy To Defeat Someone, But it is Very Hard To Win Someone.”

"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success."

“Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."

"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning".

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

