Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Bhatt post wishes

Chiranjeevi celebrates his 64th birthday today, August 22. Celebrities like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Kichcha Sudeepa, Kajal Aggarwal, and others wished the superstar a happy birthday.

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, better known as Chiranjeevi, is one of the best and most talented stars that regional cinema has produced. Having made his acting debut with the 1978 film Punadhirallu, Chiranjeevi has been a part of over 150 films across different languages.

The actor celebrates his 64th birthday today, August 22, and a number of celebrities took to social media to wish the megastar a happy birthday. Here's what Sadak director Mahesh Bhatt tweeted:

Happy Birthday #Chiranjeevi. Warm memories of moments spent with you flicker in my heart. Thank you for touching my life . ð¸ð¸ð¸ https://t.co/BHBkJoI4u1 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 22, 2019

Chiranjeevi's co-star in his upcoming film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, Kichcha Sudeepa tweeted, "Wishing u happiness, health and hugeeeeeeeeeeeeee success for #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy.. U deserved the best and time always has gifted u th best.,,just about everything. My prayers for this happiness to stay with u forever. #HappyReturnsChiranjeeviSir"

Here's what actress Kajal Aggarwal tweeted:

Wish you the happiest birthday, Chiranjeevi Sir. It is truly an honour to know a compassionate person like you. May you have a wonderful day. ð pic.twitter.com/KPNRYMv3d9 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 22, 2019

Director Sreenu Vaitla also took to Twitter to send his wishes to Chiranjeevi. He tweeted, "Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu. His dedication and passion has always and will be an inspiration to many. Looking forward to watch #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Long live sir! #HBDEvergreenMegaStar (sic)"

Director Gopichand Malineni shared, "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu.. His hard work and dedication towards cinema is inspiration to many. Can't wait to witness the #MegaStar Charisma in #SyeRaa!! #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi"

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, too, took to Twitter to share this picture of herself with Chiranjeevi and send him birthday wishes.

Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir.ðð pic.twitter.com/4SQwFbikRq — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 22, 2019

Actor-son Ram Charan shared a sweet post for his father on Instagram. He captioned the image as, "You've been an inspiration, a mentor and a guide to millions including me. They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa. Wish you a very happy birthday Appa. May you continue inspiring all of us. Love you a lot. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) onAug 21, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

The beloved star has received many more wishes from his industry friends and fans across India and the world. Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah Bhatia besides Chiranjeevi, and is based on the story of an unsung hero during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The film will hit release worldwide on October 2, 2019.

