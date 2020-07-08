'Happy birthday Dadi': Sachin leads wishes as Sourav Ganguly turns 48
Tendulkar was among the first ones to extend birthday wishes to his former opening partner. "Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead," Tendulkar said on Twitter
Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly turned 48 today and his former teammate and opening partner Sachin Tendulkar led the birthday wishes on Twitter.
Popularly known as 'Dada' and 'Prince of Kolkata', Sourav Ganguly is widely credited for making Team India an aggressive side and instilling belief in the team that they could win overseas conditions as well. Ganguly is also touted as one of the world's finest captains ever produced.
Happy birthday Dadi!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w
"Many more happy returns of the day Sourav Ganguly. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada," said former batsman VVS Laxman.
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020
Batsman and star fielder Mohammad Kaif wrote: "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor Sourav Ganguly a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada."
From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020
"Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It's a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin Sourav Ganguly," said the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.
Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020
"Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," said Aakash Chopra.
Leader of Men.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 8, 2020
God of off-side.
Fighter.
Happy Birthday, Dada. ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/PJcy0xwgyb
Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly in his mother tongue Bengali and said: "Shubho Jonmodin Dada Sourav Ganguly. A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday!"
Shubho Jonmodin Dada ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @SGanguly99— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2020
A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/rltgkcATMc
"Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed. Sourav Ganguly #HappyBirthdayDada," tweeted Pragyan Ojha.
Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/DMAogyHtvH— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2020
Putting out various important achievements and records of Sourav Ganguly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to their official Twitter handle and posted: "Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. 2003 ICC World Cup runner-up. Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests. Happy birthday to one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly."
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020
âÂÂ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India
ðÂÂ¥ÂÂ 2003 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup runner-up
ðÂÂ§¢ Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests
Happy birthday to one of ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³'s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7MJe1cXcVS
Sourav Ganguly, who made his debut in 1992, retired from all formats of the game in 2008. Not only a great captain, but Ganguly was also a fine batsman and is listed among the records mostly in ODIs.
Inputs from IANS
Sourav Ganguly became the 39th President of the BCCI on October 23, 2019.
Not a keen eye for fashion, but 'Dada' here pulls off quite a look
In picture: Sourav Ganguly smiles during a training session
In picture: A rare sight of 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly listening to some music
In picture: Sourav Ganguly playing one of his favourite shots on the off-side
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar again back in the day
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the finest left-handed batsman in cricket
In picture: Sourav Ganguly spotted with a rare look - short hair
Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar. Together they were one of cricket's finest opening pairs.
Sourav Ganguly has also been quite an impact bowler during his time with the ball
In picture: Here, Sourav Ganguly is seen appealing for a wicket during a Test match
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Harbhajan Singh, one of his proteges
In picture: The Prince is all smiles here, something we see quite often
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Sunil Joshi (L) during a match against South Africa
In picture: A surprised looking Sourav Ganguly after he is bowled
In picture: Sourav Ganguly seen here celebrating a wicket
Quite an impressive bowler was Sourav Ganguly, when it came to claiming a few wickets at vital intervals
And when it comes to celebrating wickets, Sourav Ganguly put on quite an act!
In picture: Sourav Ganguly looks intently during a training session
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with ex-President of India K. R. Narayanan
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of India's finest captains
In picture: Sourav Ganguly seen here with a much younger Shahid Afridi
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with his captain at the time - Mohammad Azharuddin
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Indian pacer Javagal Srinath during a match
In picture: An ecstatic Sourav Ganguly always brought in his teammates to celebrate along with him once a wicket fell
In picture: Sourav Ganguly during a fitness session - an area he always needed work on
In picture: Sourav Ganguly looking on after hitting one of his signature shots
Sourav Ganguly has many nicknames - Dada, Prince of Kolkata, God of the Off Side, Bengal Tiger
Sourav Ganguly receiving a man-of-the-match award from Sir Gary Sobers (R)
We can only imagine the ball going out of the park by the look of this shot
In picture: Sourav Ganguly during an interview. Ganguly is known for his cheeky quotes as well as bold statements
Sourav Ganguly or the 'Prince of Kolkata', as he is fondly known can easily be called one of India's finest captains and batting genius
Sourav Ganguly has scored a total of 7,212 runs in Test cricket
Sourav Ganguly acknowledges the dressing room after hitting a century
Sourav Ganguly's batting average in Test cricket is 42.17
And now let's take a look at a few selection of shots from the left-handed batting maestro...
Rahul Dravid once mentioned 'On the off-side there's God and then Ganguly'
Sourav Ganguly's top score in Test cricket is 239
Sourav Ganguly has scored an impressive 16 Test centuries in total.
Sourav Ganguly has a total of 35 Test fifties to his name.
Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehahish introduced him to the world of cricket
Sourav Ganguly is currently ranked at 9th in highest run-scorers in ODIs with a total of 11,363 runs.
Sourav Ganguly was the third cricketer in history to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Shailendra Singh
Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday today. One of the pioneers in building the Indian team, Ganguly's journey in the game is quite an epic one. On this day, we trackback to look at some rare and candid images of Sourav Ganguly during his budding days of a great cricket career.
