'Happy birthday Dadi': Sachin leads wishes as Sourav Ganguly turns 48

Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly turned 48 today and his former teammate and opening partner Sachin Tendulkar led the birthday wishes on Twitter.

Popularly known as 'Dada' and 'Prince of Kolkata', Sourav Ganguly is widely credited for making Team India an aggressive side and instilling belief in the team that they could win overseas conditions as well. Ganguly is also touted as one of the world's finest captains ever produced.

Tendulkar was among the first ones to extend birthday wishes to his former opening partner. "Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead," Tendulkar said on Twitter.

"Many more happy returns of the day Sourav Ganguly. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada," said former batsman VVS Laxman.

Batsman and star fielder Mohammad Kaif wrote: "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor Sourav Ganguly a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada."

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It's a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin Sourav Ganguly," said the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

"Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," said Aakash Chopra.

Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly in his mother tongue Bengali and said: "Shubho Jonmodin Dada Sourav Ganguly. A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday!"

"Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed. Sourav Ganguly #HappyBirthdayDada," tweeted Pragyan Ojha.

Putting out various important achievements and records of Sourav Ganguly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to their official Twitter handle and posted: "Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. 2003 ICC World Cup runner-up. Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests. Happy birthday to one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly."

Sourav Ganguly, who made his debut in 1992, retired from all formats of the game in 2008. Not only a great captain, but Ganguly was also a fine batsman and is listed among the records mostly in ODIs.

